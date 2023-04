Tuesday, 25 April 2023

A female drunk driver was arrested after she drove into the back of the vehicle ahead of her in Famagusta, Yeniduzen reports.

The driver in front came to a sudden halt because of heavy traffic. The driver behind, Valeriia Federiakina, 32, who was found to have 306 milligrams of alcohol in her system following testing, was arrested.

No one was injured in the accident, and the police are continuing their investigation.

Yeniduzen