CTP MP Fide Kürşat delivered a passionate speech in Parliament, drawing attention to the alarming rise in traffic accidents and accusing the government of negligence. Kürşat highlighted that seven people have tragically lost their lives in traffic incidents within the first 17 days of 2025 alone, likening the situation to a “silent civil war” in the country.

“Blood Flows on Our Roads”

During her address, Kürşat emphasized the human cost behind the statistics, stating, “These numbers are not just cold figures; they represent shattered homes and grieving families.” She criticized the government for failing to ensure road safety, holding them responsible for preventable fatalities.

Traffic Chaos and Neglected Infrastructure

Kürşat shed light on the deteriorating condition of the country’s roads, noting that inadequate infrastructure is a significant contributor to traffic accidents. She pointed out persistent problems such as unlit roads, neglected roundabouts and junctions, and pothole-ridden streets. “The Highways Department lacks the budget and manpower to address these issues,” Kürşat remarked, questioning how many more lives would be lost before action is taken.

“Traffic Safety Must Become a National Priority”

Kürşat stressed that the growing number of vehicles on the roads has not been matched with necessary investments in infrastructure or public transportation. She proposed several measures to address the crisis:

Building new, safer roads and upgrading existing ones.

Updating and enforcing traffic laws.

Reducing reliance on private vehicles by developing a public transportation system.

Introducing traffic education in schools and raising awareness across society.

A Public Health and Safety Crisis

Kürşat underscored that ensuring road safety is a constitutional obligation of the government, yet this responsibility has been neglected. “Each life lost to a traffic accident is a result of this irresponsibility,” she stated. Kürşat concluded her speech with a warning: “If immediate action is not taken, the toll of traffic accidents will continue to rise, and the silent cries of those lost on the roads will only grow louder.”

