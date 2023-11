Thursday, 23 November 2023

A man was fined 4,526 TL for throwing rubbish out of his car window in Kyrenia, Yeniduzen reports.

Kyrenia Municipality Police teams imposed the fine after his act was reported to the municipality by a citizen who witnessed it.

His identity was discovered after examining camera records.

The fine was equivalent to 25 percent of the minimum wage for “creating environmental pollution”.

Yeniduzen