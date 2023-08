Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Fines for traffic offences have increased following a rise in the minimum wage, Yeniduzen reports.

They are as follows: Speeding and driving without due care and attention has increased from 13,563 TL to 18,103 TL.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is now 9,051 TL plus 100 points on your licence.

Driving without a licence is 18,103 Tl plus 100 points.

Failing to stop at a red light is 3,620 TL and 30 points on your licence.

Yeniduzen