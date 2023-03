Thursday, 30 March 2023

Another fire broke out in the refuse dump next to the Teknecik Power Plant in Çatalköy, Yeniduzen reports.

Firefighters put out the blaze using equipment and water tankers belonging to the local municipality.

Around three acres of rubbish, rubble and green waste were burned.

The police were unable to discover how the fire broke out.

On October 8, 2022, a fire at the same waste ground broke out, lasting all night.

Yeniduzen