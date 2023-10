Monday, 2 October 2023

Fire crews intervened in a fire that broke out at the Ege Garden Centre in Alsancak, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the Police Press Officer, a fire broke out on Sunday at around 13.30, in the southern end of the garden centre in an area of dried grass covering an area of ​​​​approximately three quarters of an acre. Fifteen square metres of nylon tarpaulin and plastic piping were also damaged by the fire.

