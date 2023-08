Sunday, 6 August 2023

A fire broke out on maquis land in Alsancak yesterday afternoon, Yeniduzen reports.

Firefighters along with forest department staff, police and local municipal employees were called on to put out the blaze. In addition, a firefighting helicopter was deployed to help.

The fire damage across five donums of land includes 12 privately owned solar panels, marquis and pine trees.

Cooling work to prevent any further breakout of fire in that area continues.

Yeniduzen