Tuesday, 21 June 2022

The Fire Brigade, Lefke Municipality, relevant teams and local people are trying to quell a fast-spreading fire which broke out in Yedidalga, Kibris Postasi reported.

Lefke Mayor Aziz Kaya told Kibris Postasi that the fire fighting work is continuing and that it is getting very close to people’s homes. He said, “As far as I know, the helicopter is expected to intervene in the fire“.

However, in a more recent article, Kibris Postasi has reported that the helicopter has been sent back to Turkey for maintenance.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources Emirali Deveci told Kibris Postasi that he had been informed that the fire seemed to be under control. Deveci also noted that the helicopter brought from Turkey had returned to Turkey for service, and is currently returning to respond to the fire.

Kibris Postasi