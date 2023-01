Monday, 2 January 2023

A fire broke out in the Nicosia Municipality sewage air extraction engine system located in Küçük Kaymaklı of Nicosia at around 3.45pm on Sunday, Yeniduzen reports.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, however an 8 ton plastic tank, plastic connector pipes and six tons of carbon stored in the warehouse were damaged.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

