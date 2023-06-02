Friday, 2 June 2023

A fire broke out in the picnic area between Yenierenköy and Dipkarpaz, Yeniduzen reports.

Firefighters, along with forestry department teams fought the blaze, which is now under control.

Cooling work, including the use of a firefighting helicopter, is underway to prevent a further outbreak of fire.

The police stated that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Recent calls to prevent catastrophic fires include banning barbecues, cleaning fire breaks, closing roads to forests and increasing forestry department personnel numbers.

Yeniduzen