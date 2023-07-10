Monday, 10 July 2023

The Fire Brigade Directorate announced that it attended 16 fires in North Cyprus last week and that approximately 725,680 TL of damage occurred as a result of the fires.

The likely causes of the fires, according to the Fire Brigade Directorate, are as follows: electrical short circuit, unextinguished cigarette butt, fuel leaking from the engine section of the vehicle contacting the hot parts and igniting, the aspirator fan in an air conditioner getting stuck and getting hot, gas explosion caused by gas leakage, sparks thrown from a threshing machine igniting dry grass, broken glass pieces under the sun and igniting dry grass and illegal burning of dry vegetation to clear the land.

Kibris Postasi