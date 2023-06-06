Tuesday, 6 June 2023

The Fire Department has issued a reminder that it is not permitted to light fires for any reason between 1 May and 31 October, Yeniduzen reports.

The Fire Service went on to say that it only takes a spark to ignite dried vegetation, so if using welding tools or similar, it is necessary to keep the work area clear of dried grass and other inflammable material. Additionally, a fire extinguisher should be kept in the workplace and at home.

For cultivated land and forestry, a strip of at least 3-4 metres wide around those areas and land close to the roadsides will prevent a potential fire from spreading.

Cigarette stubs should not be thrown out of cars, or into rubbish bins unless they are completely extinguished.

Portable chargers should be tested for safety; all electrical installations should be checked.

Emergency numbers: Call 188 Electrical Fault line when you see electricity poles, electrical wires that may touch each other, as well as tree branches that may fall on electrical wires in bad weather conditions.

Citizens who see any signs of smoke or fire are kindly requested to immediately contact the 199 Fire Brigade Fire Hotline, 177 Forest Fire Hotline or 155 Police Hotline.

Yeniduzen