Monday, 12 September 2022

A fire, which broke out around midday on Sunday in the hilly region of Ağıllar village, has burnt 200 acres of land, Yeniduzen reports.

Olive, carob, pine, cypress trees and maquis were destroyed by the fire.

A firefighting helicopter was deployed from Turkey to help quell the blaze being fought by firefighters, civil defence and forestry department teams and the police.

Locals helped by bringing in tractors and water tankers belonging to the surrounding municipalities.

Firefighters remained in the area yesterday evening in case the fire should reignite.

Cooling work is ongoing.

Yeniduzen