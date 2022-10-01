Saturday, 1 October 2022

A fire, which broke out at the middle of the night in Ağırdağ, a village which lies to the side of the Kyrenia-Nicosia main road, has been brought under control, Yeniduzen reports.

Winds rapidly fanned the flames, causing them to spread, the report said.

Teams from the Fire brigade, Civil Defence, military, municipality and locals responded to the fire. Locals called for anyone living in the area to provide tankers if they had them.

Nicosia mayor Mehmet Harmancı sent a team to help tackle the blaze which reached residential areas. People were evacuated from their homes. Some homeowners stayed behind to try and protect their homes, however, some houses were destroyed by the fire.

However, at around 5.30 am, it was announced that the fire had been brought under control and cooling work was ongoing.

Yeniduzen