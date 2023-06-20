Tuesday, 20 June 2023

A fire-fighting helicopter will be sent from Turkey to be deployed in the country, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dursun Oğuz has announced, Kibris Postasi reports.

The minister noted that this practice had been established for the last three years, Oğuz also stated that work is in progress to strengthen the air fleet to better respond to fires.

A fire-fighting helicopter belonging to the Security Forces Command is already being used and has been deployed once this year, said Oğuz. The helicopter from Turkey will be the second in their fleet, he said.

Minister Oğuz also said that there were plans to increase the number of ponds around the country in order to supply firefighters with water.

