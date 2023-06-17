Saturday, 17 June 2023

Firefighters on both sides of the divide have been tackling a fire which broke out in Derinya on the south side this lunchtime, Yeniduzen reports.

The flames were spread by strong winds across the land in the buffer zone which is covered in dried grass, left uncut for years.

The fire, which was fought for about four hours due to strong winds, sometimes spread to the north of Cyprus. The TRNC fire brigade, which was kept in readiness, extinguished the flames that spread to the north. Overall, ten hectares of land was burnt.

Meanwhile, the south has announced that it has closed the mutual crossings in Derinya for precautionary purposes.

The police reported that those who want to cross to the south can use Akyar.

Crossing the border is expected to resume after the fire is completely extinguished.

Yeniduzen