Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Three people, two of whom were children, suffered from the effects of smoke after a fire broke out in a house yesterday, Kibris Postasi reports.

Alternating power cuts across the country yesterday evening are blamed indirectly for the fire in Derinya, Famagusta.

According to the Police Press Officer, a fire broke out in a house in the Derinya region of Famagusta, at around 8pm yesterday, when a cotton soaked in oil which was burning in an ashtray to provide light during a power cut, fell onto the mattress.

One of the children affected by smoke inhalation is in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, while a woman is under observation in a private hospital in Nicosia.

Firefighter extinguished the fire. Some domestic items were damaged.

Kibris Postasi