An article published by Yeniduzen with regard to the fire that broke out at a workshop in the Nicosia Industrial Zone on Wednesday, highlights the lack of occupational safety training, and insufficient firefighting equipment.

The fire that broke out at Işıl Reklam in Nicosia Industrial Zone on Wednesday took three hours to control. The building became unusable, the materials inside the business were completely destroyed.

The police arrested three workers after the fire on the grounds that they “started the welding machine powered by extension cables and caused a fire“. The cables overheated and caught fire.

Yeniduzen spoke to eyewitnesses, and asked experts about possible flaws in terms of occupational safety.

Experts in both occupational health and safety and electrical work pointed to the lack of inspections and emphasised that the necessary inspections were not carried out even though there was a legal requirement to do so. It was also noted that workers had not received adequate training.

Eyewitnesses said that numerous vehicles were parked haphazardly in the industrial zone which had greatly hampered the fire brigade from doing its job. It was also pointed out that the fire brigade lacked the necessary equipment.

President of the Association of Occupational Health and Safety Experts (İSG-BİR), Güvenç Yüksel, pointed out that the Ministry of Labour should be more active and proactive regarding inspections.

Meanwhile, Director of the Chamber of Electrical Engineers, Mustafa Özmert, said, “Failure to leave the maximum space required between structures accelerates the spread of fire and makes intervention difficult.

“What is the welding area designed for? Is the electrical equipment suitable for that purpose?

“Why did an extension cable have to be installed?

“These should be questioned“, he said.

Eyewitnesses said that the Industrial Zone was chaotic, that it had taken too long to extinguish the fire and that the Fire Brigade did not have sufficient equipment to fight the fire from above.

Yeniduzen