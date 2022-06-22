Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Two workers have been arrested for causing the fire which broke out in Mersinlik on Tuesday afternoon, Yeniduzen reported.

The fire, which continues to spread, has changed direction with the wind and is now headed east towards Altınova and Ağıllar.

Intensive efforts are continuing to quell the flames, with four people overcome by smoke inhalation one of whom is a firefighter. All been hospitalised.

The cause of the fire was attributed to a short circuit in a work vehicle. Two men were arrested and have been charged in court with “causing a fire as a result of negligence“.

So far, 2,600 acres of land have been burned.

The Ardahan-Mersinlik road has been closed to civil traffic because of the fire.

Yeniduzen