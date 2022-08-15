Monday, 15 August, 2022

A fire, which broke out at 1.30 pm on Sunday afternoon in the hills of Yeşilırmak village, was brought under control, Yeniduzen reported.

Around 100 acres of maquis and wild olive trees were burned as a result of the fire.

The fire department, police, civil defence and forestry department teams coordinated their efforts to quell the blaze.

In addition, a firefighting helicopter was deployed. Meanwhile cooling operations are in progress to prevent the fire reigniting.

The Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dursun Oğuz, paid a visit to Yeşilırmak to see the damage caused by the fire.

Yeniduzen