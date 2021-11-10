A fire, which broke out in scrubland at the entrance to Esentepe village is spreading rapidly, the mayor of Esentepe, Cemal Erdoğan said, Yeniduzen reported.

It is thought that the fire was started by sparks from an electric cable and is spreading towards forested land. Erdoğan said that he hoped the fire would be brought under control soon. “If the helicopter does not come, it will be a great disaster“, he said. Calling for help, the village mayor asked those who have water tankers to come to the region.

Firefighters, civil defence and commercial vehicles are responding to the fire which is being fanned by strong winds.

Kozanköy Fire

Elsewhere a fire that started at around 14.30 in the valley in Kozanköy Agillar region has not been brought under control yet. The fire spread widely in the valley. Police firefighters, Forest Department teams and local people are responding to the fire.

Yeniduzen