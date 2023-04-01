Saturday, 1 April 2023

A fire broke out at around noon today in a storage unit belonging to ‘Alu Denizalp’ aluminium workshop in the Nicosia Industrial Zone, Yeniduzen.

According to the Police Press Officer, the cause of the fire which broke out at lunchtime today, is not known yet.

Firefighters extinguished the fire which destroyed aluminium profiles, silicones, foam, rubber wicks, electrical installation and rolling shutter motors.

The roof and walls of the production area were also damaged.

A police investigation into the incident has begun.

Yeniduzen