Sunday, 11 December 2022

A case of Monkey Flower virus has been detected in a patient at Nicosia State Hospital, the health ministry announced, Yeniduzen reports.

The ministry stated that the patient was isolated in the Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases department and his treatment had begun. It was also emphasised that a follow-up of the patient’s contacts had been initiated.

Monkey Flower Virus is a disease mainly found in countries in central and western Africa, which are located near tropical forests. Studies have shown that two major strains of the virus are prevalent – West African and Central African.

Symptoms

In humans, the disease develops about two weeks after infection. The patient has fever, headache, oedema, back and muscle pain. As the temperature rises, the patient develops a rash that starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body including the palms of the hands and feet.

The rash, which can cause severe pain and itching, goes through several stages. The rash is initially nodular, then becomes vesicular, mucous, and in the last stage forms scabs, which eventually peel off from the body. The illness usually lasts from 12 to 21 days.

How does the virus spread?

Humans can be infected through animal bites or direct contact with infected body fluids. Also from contact with animals such as monkeys, rodents and squirrels, and/ or from items contaminated with the virus, such as infected patient’s bedding and clothing. It can be spread from person to person through prolonged close contact, usually between family members.

Yeniduzen