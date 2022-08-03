Wednesday, 3 August, 2022

The first case of monkeypox has been discovered in south Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the Greek Cypriot Ministry of Health, the person in question had recently arrived from abroad and was still in isolation and being monitored at Nicosia General Hospital.

According to Cyprus Mail a statement regarding the disease was issued by the South’s Health Ministry which said, inter alia, “Early diagnosis, isolation and effective contact tracing and information are key to addressing the spread of the virus in the community”.

Anyone with symptoms including fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, followed by a rash appearing one to five days after the onset of symptoms, will be considered a suspected case and required to have a PCR test.

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Mail