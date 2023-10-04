Wednesday, 4 October 2023

A case of West Nile virus has been detected in Nicosia, the Ministry of Health has announced, Yeniduzen reports.

The disease is transmitted from a bite by infected mosquitoes and there is no vaccine or specific treatment for the disease.

Eighty percent of people infected with West Nile Virus do not feel sick. About 20 percent of people who are infected develop a headache, fever and flu-like symptoms including feeling weak, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhoea, or rash. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

You can reduce your risk of West Nile Virus by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

No human-to-human transmission

While there is no transmission between humans, humans and animals can be infected by the bite of the Culex mosquito.

The main host of the Culex mosquito are birds.

Mosquitoes tend to accumulate around water to breed, so residents are advised to drain water from garden pots and containers and remove any standing water. Ornamental ponds should be emptied frequently and any larvae which might be present should be removed.

The Ministry of Health continues its spraying efforts to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

Yeniduzen