Thursday, 15 June 2023

Direct flights from North Cyprus to Muğla in the Bodrum district began yesterday, Kibris Postasi reports.

Fly Cyprus Airlines began direct flights from Ercan Airport to Bodrum as of yesterday, with two flights a week.

On Wednesday, 168 passengers arrived on the first flight of that particular route. Passengers included Minister of Tourism Fikri Ataoğlu, government officials and airline representatives.

Flights will continue until the end of September.

Kibris Postasi