Friday, 20 May 2022

The first Sea Bus journey took place between Hatay and Kyrenia yesterday, BRT reported.

The passengers on the double-hulled ferry’s first trip were Hatay Büyükeşehir Mayor Lütfü Savaş, a number of Hatay deputies, mayors, city council members, headmen, Cyprus veterans, business people, Hatay Civilizations Choir and members of the press.

Mayor of Kyrenia Nidai Güngördü, the members of the Municipal Assembly and the employees welcomed the Sinan Pasha Sea Bus at Kyrenia Tourism Port with flowers.

Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Lütfü Savaş stated that an alternative to the airline had been created for touristic, commercial and educational purposes, and said that it was planned that there would be two trips each way every week, however this number could be increased to three trips a week if there was a demand.

Kyrenia Mayor Nidai Güngördü also noted that the sea bus services between Hatay and Kyrenia were a good start and expressed his belief that these trips will strengthen the existing ties between the two cities and their people.

Stating that the people of Hatay now had an alternative method of reaching the TRNC, he said that this was an important development for commercial, social, cultural relations and for tourism.

BRTK