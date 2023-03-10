Friday, 10 March 2023

A preliminary report following an investigation into the construction of the Grand Isias Hotel which collapsed in the earthquake in Adıyaman, southern Turkey on 6 February, claiming the lives of 35 youth volleyball players from Famagusta, amongst others, has been made public, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the findings, support beams were weak, reinforcements were poor, there were no secondary beams on the basement floor and the eighth floor had been added illegally.

Head of Famagusta Local Bar Association, Mine Vehit stated that she had received a request from the Adıyaman Prosecutor’s Office to take statements from both the victims and the families who will be involved in the case, and to send them to Adıyaman.

The Chairman of the Temporary and Special (AD-HOC) Committee formed by the Turkish Parliament, Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu, stated that he had submitted a written request to meet with the “Earthquake Investigation Commission” established by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM), and that the families’ complaint petitions were filed before they went to Adıyaman.

Meanwhile, there will be a discussion with the Earthquake Investigation Committee at the Turkish Assembly.

Yeniduzen