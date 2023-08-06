Sunday, 6 August 2023

US Republican congressman Pete Sessions paid a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to meet with senior officials on Thursday, after an official visit to Turkey, a report by Türkiye News states.

Congressman Sessions made history as the first US politician to come directly to the TRNC.

Sessions, who was invited to visit North Cyprus by the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce (KKTO), met with President Ersin Tatar and the president of the KKTO Turgay Deniz, after landing at Ercan Airport.

During their meeting President Tatar called on the international community and the United States to “recognise the new policy of the Turkish Cypriot side based on two States and sovereign equality and equal international status”. He said that such a policy would be the basis of a viable, fair and sustainable solution not only for the parties in Cyprus, but also for the problems in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Following his meeting with President Tatar, Sessions visited the Assembly and was welcomed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Zorlu Tore.

The focus of his visit was support for the TRNC’s economic development with emphasis on the tourism sector.

The congressman said that he was pleased to see the progress made by the universities in North Cyprus. And based on his own experience in the field of technology, complimented the universities on the quality of their graduates.

“I never hesitate to express myself. I am always on the side of justice, balance and truth. There is much to be said about injustice. I’ve visited the south in the past, and now I think it’s perfectly right and fair to visit the north. I am happy to hear your views in this regard”, Sessions said.

Türkiye News