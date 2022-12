Friday, 9 December 2022

There were 3,854 cases of Covid-19 and five deaths from the virus reported between 2 – 8 December in southern Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the Greek Cypriot Ministry of Health the death toll from Covid-19 rose to 1,242, and the total number of cases to 622,102.

Meanwhile, there are 94 people being treated in hospital for the coronavirus, 11 of whom are seriously ill.

The positivity rate in the south is 5.4 percent.

Kibris Postasi