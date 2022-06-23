Thursday, 23 June 2022

Five firefighting aircraft have been deployed now to quell the fire in the Mersinlik region of Kantara, BRT reported.

Chairman of the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Committee, Hüseyin Cahitoğlu, said that the fire has reached a catastrophic level with the effect of the strong wind.

Cahitoğlu stated that with the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two firefighting planes took off from Israel around 08:00, and that the planes with high fire extinguishing capacity and equipped with fire extinguishing equipment at night would reach the fire area after refuelling in Larnaca.

Cahitoğlu said that between 03.00 and 06.00 hours, the fire spread further with the intensification of the wind, two villages were evacuated for precautionary purposes, they expect the fire to be brought under control today, with the wind reducing the effect in the morning and firefighting operations from the air.

BRTK