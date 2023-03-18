Saturday, 18 March 2023

Five people were arrested and appeared in court on Friday after they were discovered trying to open the ancient Lambousa Kings Tombs in Lapta, Yeniduzen reports.

According to a police officer, they were arrested on March 13 at around 10pm while they were using an explosive device to open the tomb.

The home of one of the individuals was searched by police who found four pieces of antique coins, believed to be ancient artefacts. In addition, gunpowder, illegal explosives and a metal detector were seized as evidence.

The court granted the police’s request to detain the suspects for five days while the evidence is analysed.

Yeniduzen