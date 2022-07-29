LGC News logo

Five Injured in Accident on Famagusta Main Road

  • 9:18 am

North Cyprus News - Five injured - Famagusta Road

Friday, 29  July, 2022

Five people were injured this morning when a motorist lost control of his vehicle near Düzova village while heading towards Famagusta on the Nicosia-Famagusta main road, Kibris Postasi reported.

The driver Adnan Uçar (31) and his passengers Hüseyin Güler (52), Neslihan Güler (42), Canan Sema Güler (15) and Tahir Güler (17) were all injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling veered off the road and rolled over. All were taken to Nicosia State Hospital where they are still being treated.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Kibris Postasi

