Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Five people were injured after two cars collided at the Dörtyol junction on the Famagusta-Nicosia main road this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

A car being driven towards Famagusta on the main road by Cuma Yoran (64) struck a vehicle being driven in the opposite direction by Doğukan Ekşili (23) which was making a right-hand turn onto the İnönü junction without giving priority to oncoming traffic.

The driver Cuma Yoran was injured in the accident and remains under observation following treatment at Famagusta State Hospital. Doğukan Ekşili and three youths who were his passengers were discharged following treatment.

Yeniduzen