Monday, 28 August 2023

Five people were injured in a head-on collision on Boğazköy – Gönyeli main road this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

At around 7am today, Safinaz Küçükoğlu (38) was heading his car towards Gönyeli when he collided with an oncoming pickup truck driven by Burhan Gul (29).

Both drivers and three passengers were injured in the collision. All of whom were taken to Nicosia State Hospital are they are receiving treatment.

Yeniduzen