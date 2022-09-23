Friday, 23 September 2022

Former Minister of Public Works and Transport Tolga Atakan posted a comment on his personal social media account regarding the name ‘Mavi Girne Havayolları’ (Blue Kyrenia Airlines), the name which has been registered for the new flagship airline for North Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reports.

Atakan stated that the name ‘Mavi Kyrenia Airlines’ derives from the company called MGA Mavi Sky, which was rapidly registered in Turkey and received an AOC certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority.

He said that MGA, which owns aircraft originally belonging to Russian owned Azur Air, mainly operates between Russia, Antalya and Alanya.

The call sign for the MGA flights will be Blue Kyrenia. He added that two or three new routes will be added to Ercan.

Kibris Postasi