Monday, 19 December 2022

Turkish Airlines will begin flights between Ercan – Trabzon from today, BRT reports.

Flights will be made twice weekly on Monday and Friday. The first of which will depart Trabzon at 18.45 this evening, landing at Ercan Airport at 19.45 local time.

To mark the inauguration of flights to and from Trabzon, a delegation comprising the Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu, and Turkish Airlines Cyprus Manager Pınar Ayvaz Arıkan, will meet the passengers arriving from Trabzon.

UPDATE: The first of Turkish Airlines’ (THY) Ercan-Trabzon flights was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions in Trabzon. Speaking to Yeniduzen, Civil Aviation Department Director Mustafa Sofi said that the flight was postponed until tomorrow morning.

BRTK