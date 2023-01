Monday, 16 January 2023

Heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the Kyrenia region early this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

Motorists faced flooded roads in Alsancak, Kyrenia, Çatalköy and the Bosphorus area following several days of heavy rainfall.

The Met Office has said that the rain will continue until lunchtime today.

The police warned of mist on the mist on the Kyrenia – Değirmenlik mountain road this morning.

Yeniduzen