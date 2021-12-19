Three local flour producing companies that stopped production on Friday because the government introduced cheaper imports from abroad, have announced that they will resume production on Monday, BRT reported.

Arun, Başpınar Un and Yavuzlar Un announced after meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Nazım Çavuşoğlu on Saturday, that they have decided to continue production next week.

They said that they would meet with other bakers who make up the majority of the industry to present their views regarding the police of importing flour from abroad.

A statement from the flour produces said:

“Unfortunately, at the end of the events that have been ongoing for weeks; While it was possible for our people to buy bread more cheaply with a few decisions taken by the state, the opening of the import route forced us to stop production.

“Our people should not be aggrieved because flour imports will not be made in this process, as well. We declare that we will open our factories from Monday to Friday and we will make production on their behalf”, the flour producers said.

BRTK