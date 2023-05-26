Friday, 26 May 2023

Newly established airline Fly Cyprus will begin return flights to Ordu on the Black Sea coast, twice weekly in mid-June, Kibris Postasi reports.

Co-founder of the airline along with Rauf Denktaş and Mehmet Dalman Yücel, Nusret Polat said:

“We especially aimed to connect the distinguished cities of Anatolia to each other. As of June 14th, we have opened the Ercan – Ordu flights every Wednesday and Saturday until 29 November in the first stage. The Black Sea is the first destination of Northern Cyprus’s cultural tours, and there is a serious Black Sea population living in Northern Cyprus, and they will also be able to move more easily; We expect it to be an army-dominated, Giresun-dominated, Samsun-based operation”.

Fly Cyprus Airlines was established by taking the initiative to fill the gap caused by the pandemic and the collapse of Cyprus Turkish Airlines.

Kibris Postasi