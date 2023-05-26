LGC News logo

Fly Cyprus Adds Black Sea Town to its Routes

  • 11:33 am

Fly Cyprus

Friday, 26 May 2023

Newly established airline Fly Cyprus will begin return flights to Ordu on the Black Sea coast, twice weekly in mid-June, Kibris Postasi reports.

Co-founder of the airline along with Rauf Denktaş and Mehmet Dalman Yücel, Nusret Polat said:

We especially aimed to connect the distinguished cities of Anatolia to each other. As of June 14th, we have opened the Ercan – Ordu flights every Wednesday and Saturday until 29 November in the first stage. The Black Sea is the first destination of Northern Cyprus’s cultural tours, and there is a serious Black Sea population living in Northern Cyprus, and they will also be able to move more easily; We expect it to be an army-dominated, Giresun-dominated, Samsun-based operation”.

Fly Cyprus Airlines was established by taking the initiative to fill the gap caused by the pandemic and the collapse of Cyprus Turkish Airlines.

Kibris Postasi

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook