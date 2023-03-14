Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Fly Cyprus Airlines (Fly KHY) was launched at the new terminal building at Ercan Airport, Kibris Postasi reports.

The new national flag carrier initially, will offer two roundtrip flights to Istanbul and one round trip flight daily to Ankara and Izmir.

Additionally, it was stated that FLY KHY is planning charter flights to North Cyprus from Erbil, Tehran, Pristina, Amman and Baku as of 21 May.

Attending the launch were the Speaker of the of the Assembly Zorlu Töre, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu, Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı, co-founders of FLY Cyprus Airlines Rauf Denktaş, Mehmet Dalman Yücel, and Nusret Polat, as well as a number of deputies, sector representatives and stakeholders.

The launch event began with a minute’s silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the earthquakes in Turkey.

Kibris Postasi