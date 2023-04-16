Sunday, 16 April 2023

The new airline, Fly Cyprus Airways (FLY KHY), begins operations this morning, Yeniduzen reports. Its first flight with an Airbus A320 on Sunday, April 16,will be between Istanbul – Ercan.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu; Erhan Arıklı, Minister of Public Works and Transport, former Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Denktaş whose son Rauf is a co-founder of FLY KHY has investments in the airline company, journalists and tourism professionals from Turkey and our country will attend.

Fly Cyprus Airlines will organise two roundtrip flights per day to Istanbul, and one return flight per day to Ankara and Izmir.

The new airline aims to bring tourists to North Cyprus with six charter flights per week, which will include Azerbaijan – Baku and Iran – Tehran as of June 7. It will also offer scheduled flights from many cities such as Trabzon, Antalya, Ordu and Sivas in the near future.

Yeniduzen