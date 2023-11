Tuesday, 7 November 2023

There will be scattered fog tomorrow morning, the Met Office has said.

The forecast up to 13 November is that there will be a high pressure system bringing warm and humid to the region.

The weather will be partly cloudy; no rain is forecast.

Highest temperatures will be around 27-30 C inland and on the coast.

Winds are expected to blow generally moderate from the north and west.

Kibris Postasi