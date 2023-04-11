Tuesday, 11 April 2023

A High Court judge has criticised the management of foreign students, many of whom have been enticed by agencies promising students from third countries employment while they study in the TRNC.

Judge Murat Soytaç sentenced Cameroonian student Samuel Nkongho Tanyi to eight years imprisonment for importing 9.5 kilos of drugs from his home country.

Judge Soytaç who headed a panel of three judges, stated that the accused had come to the country as a student and imported 9.5 kilograms of cannabis-type drugs via Ercan Airport because he did not have enough money to cover his education. “It raises serious questions about the issue, and also points to serious weaknesses in the student admission policy of the State”, the judge said.

Soytaç also stated that importing drugs into North Cyprus, which is claimed to be the ‘country of universities’, via Ercan Airport raises serious questions in the mind about how well students can be protected.

“The fact that such a large amount of drugs can be brought into the country from Ercan Airport in a suitcase without taking any additional measures shows us a picture as grave as the crime committed”, the judge added.

Yeniduzen