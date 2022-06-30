Thursday, 30 June 2022

Foreign students claim that they are encountering more prejudice as higher numbers of crimes are committed by foreigners, who are then deported, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the Ministry of the Interior’s immigration data, in the last two months, 376 people who do not have any legal status or found to be involved in crime have been deported.

Those in the higher education sector have pointed to the need for universities and the police to cooperate and for better monitoring of foreigners who enter the country.

Meanwhile student representatives have spoken about the economic difficulties faced by students and complain that they are lumped into the same group of those living in the country illegally or who commit crimes.

Noting that there are high quality and very successful students in the country, educational institutions emphasised that the subject is very sensitive and said, “We should look at those who come with the intention of learning“.

President of the Foreign Students Union (VOIS) Ashraf Saleem, said that something must be done to counter the main reasons for the increase in student crime rates. Saleem said, “Unfortunately, foreign students in the country are seen as an economic investment“.

In separate reports, it has been stated that foreign students are enticed to come to study in North Cyprus, with the promise of low tuition fees paid work so that they can support themselves. However, if there is any work to be had, it is very poorly paid and unwary students have been exploited. Some then turn to drug dealing to support themselves, some students drop out of university entirely.

Minister of the Interior Ziya Öztürkler said that over 150 people had been deported in the last two months for being in the country illegally. A total of 376 of foreign nationals have been deported within the same time frame, he said.

“We are not against anyone in our country who has legal status and is not in the country to disturb the peace. But we will do what is necessary for those other than that. We will do all this within the limits of respect for human rights and within the legal framework. I have assumed the authority and responsibility for all of these”, he said.

Yeniduzen