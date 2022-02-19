Saturday, 19 February, 2022.

Following the general elections which were held on 23 January, the National Unity Party Chairman Faiz Sucuoğlu announced the makeup of the coalition government, Yeniduzen reported.

The UBP won the election but without sufficient votes to govern alone. Consequently after negotiating with other parties the coalition will be a before between the UBP-DP-YDP.

Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu said “I can say that the new government was formed. We will present the new cabinet to the President on Monday morning. It will also be presented to Parliament on Monday. Ministries will be [distributed between the parties] as 8+1+1”.

The leaders of the new coalition government Faiz Sucoğlu (UBP), Fikri Ataoğlu (DP) and Erhan Arıklı (YKP).

Yeniduzen