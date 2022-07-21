Thursday, 21 July 2022

Former director and chairman of the Bayrak Radio and Television Corporation (BRTK), Hüseyin Çobanoğlu, has died, BRT reported.

Çobanoğlu worked for BRT for many years and a ceremony will be held to mark his passing at BRT at 11am today.

His funeral will be held at Nicosia Cemetery after noon prayers.

BRT has offered its condolences to his family, friends and followers.

Hüseyin Çobanoğlu was born on February 2, 1953 in Famagusta. He began work as a technician at Bayrak Radio on January 15, 1972.

On August 25, 1999, Çobanoğlu, who undertook many important duties including supervisor, assistant coordinator and coordinator in the institution until he was appointed as BRT director, also served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Çobanoğlu, who worked at the National Unity Party Headquarters (UBP) after his retirement from BRT, was responsible for communications by the UBP for many years.

Hüseyin Çobanoğlu was married with two children and three grandchildren.

