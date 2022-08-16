Tuesday, 16 August, 2022

Former General Manager of Kib-Tek Gürcan Erdoğan and his driver Hüseyin İnce have been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for fraud, Kibris Postasi reported.

A panel of judges at the Nicosia High Court found both men guilty of defrauding Kib-Tek in a total 522 instances by claiming 101,018 TL in overtime to which Hüseyin İnce was not entitled.

Presiding Judge Fadıl Aksun stated that the accused, Hüseyin İnce, had filled out an overtime request forms from KibTek, despite not being entitled to and contrary to his duty, and that the forms had been approved by the accused Gürcan Erdoğan, leading to fraudulent claims of a total of 101,018 TL.

Judge Fadıl Aksun stated that both defendants were charged with a total of 522 lawsuits and as a result of the hearing, they were found guilty and convicted in all cases brought against them.

Aksun stated that the crime of issuing fake official documents can attract a sentence of up to 10 years in prison according to Article 337 of the Penal Code, Chapter 154, and said, “It is an inevitable fact that a forgery of these documents directly harms the public.

“Unfair earnings cause an increase in costs, and the increase in costs affects the pocket of the citizen”, the judge said.

Kibris Postasi