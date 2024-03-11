Deputy Chairman of the Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTÜ) Board of Trustees and former minister Kemal Doğru, who was arrested within the scope of the fake diploma investigation carried out at KSTÜ, has been released on bail, Kibris Postasi reports.

Doğru, who was arrested within the scope of the investigation carried out at the Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTÜ) operating in Güzelyurt, was brought to Güzelyurt District Court today.

Doğru is accused of “issuing forged documents, putting into circulation forged documents, inciting the issuance of forged documents and laundering proceeds of crime“. The Finance Police stated that Doğru fraudulently obtained a total of 926,286 TL by pretending to have sold goods and services to the university supplying 19 invoices belonging to six different companies. The police said that, upon the instructions of Serdal Gündüz and Kemal Doğru, junior partners of the university, the total tuition fee of 140,000 TL paid by the students was transferred to the account of two employees, instead of the university’s account.

The court decided that Doğru should be tried without detention. He will be released on the condition that he deposits a cash guarantee of 400,000 TL, four guarantors sign a personal surety bond of 1 million Turkish Lira, and reports to the police every two weeks.

Appearing at court in Nicosia, Doğru‘s wife Meray Doğru, who is the Director of Labour and Social Security Director, was also arrested in connection with the same charges. She was released on bail, on the condition that she deposits a cash guarantee of 100,000 TL, two guarantors sign a surety bond of 750,000 TL each and that she does not leave the country. Mrs. Doğru was also ordered to sign in at a police station once a week.

Kibris Postasi