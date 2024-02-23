Former UBP Member of Parliament and minister Kemal Dürüst and his wife Meray Dürüst have been arrested at the Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University in connection with the fake diploma investigation, Yeniduzen reports.

Kemal Dürüst is Vice Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees and Meray Dürüst is serving as the Director of the Ministry of Labour.

Dürüst has previously held positions as a UBP Member of Parliament, Minister of Transportation, and Minister of Education. He will appear in court this morning in Güzelyurt on charges of “forgery, circulation of forged documents, obtaining money through fraud, and incitement to produce forged documents“.

Meanwhile, his wife, Meray Dürüst, will be brought before the court in Nicosia on charges of “incitement to produce forged documents and circulation of fake official documents“.

UPDATE: Güzelyurt District Court has ruled that Kemal Dürüst should remain in police custody for three days while police continue their investigations.

In addition, Nicosia District Court has ruled that his wife Meray Dürüst should remain in police custody pending further investigations.

Yeniduzen